Corpay chooses TN to set up back office support centre

The decision aligns with the State’s progressive fintech policy aimed at fostering an environment conducive to technological innovation and economic growth, as per a release.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Dec 2023 2:50 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Corpay, a global leader in business payments and a FleetCor brand, has opened a back-office support centre in Chennai, marking a milestone for the region.

The choice for this expansion showcases the State’s growing prominence as a hub for global business operations, providing an avenue for local talent to contribute to Corpay’s global aspirations.

The newly opened office in Chennai will serve seven critical business functions in Phase 1 including that of financial planning and analytics besides data and business intelligence.

DTNEXT Bureau

