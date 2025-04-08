Coromandel’s ‘My Gromor’ retail store in Ooty

CHENNAI: Coromandel International Limited has announced the expansion of its retail footprint with the inauguration of its 901st My Gromor retail outlet in Ooty.

My Gromor Store (called ‘Namadhu Gromor’ Store in TN) was inaugurated by Coromandel International’s MD-CEO S Sankarasubramanian in the presence of the senior leadership team.

The ‘Namadhu Gromor’ retail outlet will offer a wide selection of agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, crop protection products, specialty nutrients, organic farming solutions, farm implements, cattle feed and agricultural insurance. In addition, the store will empower farmers with innovative services like drone-based spraying, online shopping through the MyGromor app, and smart pest identification and control using image recognition technology.

Sankarasubramanian, said “Ooty, with its rich diversity of crops like carrots and plantation produce, holds immense potential for agri-innovation. This store will be a knowledge and support hub for the farmers of Ooty by focusing more on our organic product offerings.”