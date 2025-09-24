Coromandel, Veolia pact to expand desalination capacity to 9 MLD

CHENNAI: Coromandel International Limited has signed an agreement with M/s Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd. to expand its seawater desalination capacity from 6 million litres per day (MLD) to 9 MLD.

The agri solutions company had originally commissioned its 6 MLD desalination plant in 2023 to reduce dependence on surface water and enhance operational resilience. With this additional capacity enhancement, Coromandel continues to advance its sustainability agenda by adopting innovative, resource-efficient water solutions.

The agreement was formally signed by S Sankarasubramanian, MD-CEO, Coromandel International and Gopal Madabhushi, senior vice president, business unit leader (India & South Asia), Veolia in the presence of senior leadership team from Coromandel.

The partnership will follow a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model, wherein Coromandel will provide the necessary infrastructure support, while Veolia brings in its global expertise in water treatment technology, machinery, and operations. As part of the agreement, Veolia will continue to operate the expanded desalination facility, ensuring long-term operational efficiency and sustainability.

Once operational, the upgraded plant will meet approximately 60% to 70% of Coromandel’s total water requirements at its Vizag facility—substantially reducing reliance on external water sources and enhancing the company’s water resilience.

Sankarasubramanian said: “This initiative further strengthens Coromandel’s leadership in responsible manufacturing and reaffirms our commitment to environmental stewardship and efficient resource management.”