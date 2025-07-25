Coromandel International posts Rs 508 cr as profit in Q1

CHENNAI: Coromandel International reported a net profit of Rs 508 crore for Q1 of 2025-26, compared to Rs 331 cr in Q1 of the previous year, registering a growth of 54 per cent, on the back of robust sales, the fertiliser company said on Thursday.

Coromandel’s total income for the quarter ended June 2025 was at Rs 7,126 crore compared to Rs 4,783 Cr for the quarter ended June 2024.

"Coromandel made a strong beginning to the season, registering growth across the businesses, driven by procurement efficiencies, operational excellence and effective marketing initiatives," S Sankarasubramanian, MD-CEO , said.

Performance was aided by early monsoon onset that resulted in higher crop sowings and improved agricultural inputs consumption, he added.

The company's Board of Directors approved the acquisition of additional 17.69 per cent stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation SA, Senegal (BMCC) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Coromandel Chemicals Limited (CCL), for a consideration of $7.70 million, which will increase its overall shareholding in BMCC to 71.51 per cent.

"The acquisition of additional stake in BMCC is a strategic move to further strengthen our backward integration in the phosphates value chain. With this, Coromandel is reinforcing its commitment to securing vital raw material sources and ensuring long-term supply chain resilience. Our backward integration projects for Phosphoric and Sulphuric Acid plants at Kakinada are progressing well and likely to be commissioned by Q4 of FY25-26. We have also initiated groundwork for setting up a 7.5 lakh ton fertiliser granulation facility at Kakinada," Sankarasubramanian said.

Coromandel recently signed a long-term agreement with Saudi Arabia-based Maaden for securing DAP shipments to India and also set up a joint venture with Sakarni Plaster to manufacture and market phospho gypsum-based green building materials by using its industrial by-product.