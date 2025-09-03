Coromandel International launches 1000th Gromor retail store

CHENNAI: Coromandel International Limited, one of India’s leading agri-solutions provider, marked a milestone with the inauguration of its 1000th Gromor retail store in Kashti Village, Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra.

‘Apla Gromor’ store represents Coromandel’s deepening engagement with India’s farming community and growing footprint in the region.

The event was graced by Arun Alagappan, executive chairman, and S Sankarasubramanian, managing director-CEO of Coromandel International Limited, along with the company’s senior leadership.

Coromandel forayed into rural retail centres in the year 2007 under 'My Gromor' brand and has since grown to become one of the largest rural retail chains in the country providing a wide range of agri inputs and services to the farming community in the Southern states. Coromandel has been expanding the network beyond south. It entered Maharashtra wherein it has drawn up plans to double the network over the next two years.

With these 1,000 company-owned, company-operated stores across five states - 766 Mana Gromor in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 195 Namma Gromor in Karnataka, 23 Namadu Gromor in Tamil Nadu, and 16 Apla Gromor in Maharashtra — the network now serves over 3 million farmers. These outlets are supported by a dedicated team of over 5000 people who connect with farmers on a day-to-day basis for various extension activities to support in enhancing their yield and farm productivity.

The Gromor retail network is complemented by digital solutions MyGromor app, which offers farm-specific advisory, product pricing, and image-based pest and disease detection. With over 1 million users, the app already drives 15 per cent of store sales.