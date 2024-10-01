Coromandel International inaugurates Hi-Tech Polyhouse at Telangana R&D unit

CHENNAI: Coromandel International Limited, India’s leading agri solutions provider, has inaugurated a Hi-Tech Polyhouse at its Research & Development (R&D) Farm in Shamirpet, Siddipet district, Telangana, further advancing its leadership in precision agriculture and new product development.

This new facility strengthens Coromandel's commitment to advancing precision agriculture and accelerating innovation in new product development.

The newly inaugurated Hi-Tech Polyhouse is equipped with the latest technology, enabling Coromandel to conduct advanced field trials of its innovative range of agri-inputs and solutions. The facility is designed to conduct pot experiments and advanced trials using soilless media, including hydroponics and cocopeat systems. These trials will be focused on the precise calibration of nutrients, making the polyhouse a critical testing ground for breakthrough products such as nano fertilizers, biostimulants, liquid fertilizers, slow and controlled release fertilizers, customized and coated fertilizers, plant growth regulators (PGRs), etc.

Over 100 high-net-worth (HNI) farmers and channel partners attended the event, gaining firsthand experience of the polyhouse’s advanced capabilities, live demonstrations of hydroponics, cocoponics, and advanced crop diagnostic tools such as Green Seeker, SPAD meter, K-meter and Refractometer.

The event also included discussions on the latest advancements in autonomous robotic farm machinery developed by X Machines, a company in which Coromandel has recently made a strategic investment. Attendees observed live demonstrations of this cutting-edge technology and gained valuable insights into how autonomous machinery is transforming the future of agriculture. The use of robotics aims to increase farm efficiency and reduce labour dependency, highlighting Coromandel's commitment to integrating advanced technology into farming practices.

S Sankarasubramanian, MD-CEO, Coromandel International Limited, emphasised Coromandel's commitment to supporting the agricultural sector, stating,"With our farmer-first approach, our goal is to provide high-quality inputs and services that enhance the livelihoods of farmers and drive sustainable growth in the sector. The launch of the Hi-Tech Polyhouse underscores Coromandel’s vision for the future of agriculture."