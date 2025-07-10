Coromandel healthcare access upped in Ennore

CHENNAI: Coromandel International Limited has launched a new community healthcare initiative under its Coro Arogya programme to enhance access to primary and preventive medical services in Ennore. The initiative includes a fully equipped medical centre offering expanded clinical care and a Mobile Medical Unit that will deliver essential healthcare services to underserved neighbourhoods.

Originally established in 2011, the Coromandel Medical Centre has played a vital role in delivering affordable healthcare in the Ennore region, having served over 2 lakh patients so far. Further reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region, Coromandel has earmarked funds of approx Rs 8 crore for community development programs in Ennore.

S Sankarasubramanian, MD-CEO, Coromandel International, said, “By integrating healthcare access, education, and livelihood support, Coromandel is fostering a development model rooted in inclusivity, resilience, and community empowerment. These efforts reflect the company’s core belief that true progress stems from collective action—and that healthier, stronger communities are built not just through infrastructure, but through a shared commitment to uplift everyone around.”