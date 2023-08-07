Begin typing your search...

Coriander futures decline on low demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for August delivery eased Rs 24 or 0.32 per cent to Rs 7,416 per quintal in 11,655 lots.

ByPTIPTI|7 Aug 2023 8:33 AM GMT
Coriander futures decline on low demand
NEW DELHI: Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 24 to Rs 7,416 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for August delivery eased Rs 24 or 0.32 per cent to Rs 7,416 per quintal in 11,655 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices here.

PTI

