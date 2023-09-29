Core sector growth shoots up to 14-month high in August

NEW DELHI: The growth in output of India's eight core industries rose to a 14-month high of 12.1 per cent in August over the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the government on Friday.

The expansion in August is the highest since June 2022, when it was 13.2 per cent. In July, the number stood at 8.4 per cent.

"The production of all Eight Core Industries (namely, Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilisers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, and Steel) recorded a positive growth in August 2023 over the corresponding month of last year," a Commerce Ministry statement said.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).