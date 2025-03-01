Commercial LPG cylinder price rises, now sold at Rs 1,965 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 5.50 across the country.

Following this change, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Chennai is now Rs 1965, according to a Maalaimalar report.

However, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. The 14.2 kg domestic cylinder remains priced at Rs 818.50.

A commercial cylinder was sold at Rs 1,980 last December and Rs 1,966 in January.

Following this, the price had dropped to Rs 1,959.50 in February.

Earlier, the central government announced that oil companies could set gas cylinder prices based on fluctuations in global crude oil rates. As a result, the companies revise the prices every month.