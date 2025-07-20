Coimbatore emerges as south's next GCC hotspot 

COIMBATORE: The emergence of Coimbatore as a promising destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), is driven by its robust industrial ecosystem, engineering prowess, and thriving innovation-led infrastructure, as per a report.

Backed by a strong industrial legacy and deep engineering capabilities, Coimbatore is witnessing rising interest from both domestic and global enterprises looking to establish or expand their GCC footprint. Already hosting over 60 GCC firms and more than 75,000 professionals, this city offers a compelling 'Coimbatore Advantage' – presenting competitive real estate and cost dynamics, a high literacy rate and a startup culture with over 250 tech-enabled startups and 23 incubators.

CBRE South Asia and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), on Sunday released a joint report titled ‘Coimbatore: The next frontier for GCCs’. It was released in presence of Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, TN minister for IT and digital services and other dignitaries.

India’s GCC landscape is witnessing a strategic decentralisation, with tier-II/III cities projected to contribute 15–20 per cent of the share by 2025. Backed by robust ecosystems and policy support, this shift is unlocking new growth corridors and driving regional economic transformation. By 2030, GCCs are set to significantly expand their market size, headcount, and capabilities within Tamil Nadu’s technology ecosystem.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman-CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, “Tamil Nadu continues to cement its leadership in India’s GCC growth story, offering a compelling mix of infrastructure, talent, and policy support. Coimbatore is emerging as a key node in this transformation, blending its deep-rooted industrial strengths with a vibrant tech-driven ecosystem.”