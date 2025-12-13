Cognizant Unveils AI lab, studio in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Cognizant on Friday announced the opening of its India AI Lab alongside a new Cognizant MomentTM Studio in Bengaluru—forming an innovation hub that advances its AI builder strategy.

Both the lab and studio are part of the commitment Cognizant announced in 2023 to invest $1 bn in generative AI over the next three years. The India AI Lab extends Cognizant’s AI Lab in San Francisco, which was recently granted its 61st US patent.

The Cognizant MomentTM Studio is part of the company’s digital experience practice that helps clients leverage AI to reimagine customer experience and drive growth.