Coca-Cola, TN to skill 5,000 youth in sales, marketing

CHENNAI: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited (HCCB), an FMCG company, has signed a MoU with the Govt of Tamil Nadu, under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, to skill 5,000 people through a sales and marketing training programme.

The strategic partnership will be executed over a period of 1 year, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC). The launch held in Chennai was presided over by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare, Sports Development & Special Programme Implementation; Ma Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare; J Innocent Divya, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation; and Darez Ahamed, Secretary – Special Programme Implementation Department, Tamil Nadu.

The programme will include a diverse range of participants, from recent graduates to students currently pursuing their degrees and college dropouts aged 18 and above. Structured over three months, the programme will consist of a comprehensive 30-hour curriculum and will provide the participants with an intensive learning experience, combining 6 hours of direct face-to-face interactions and 24 hours of engaging online sessions.

Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer at HCCB, remarked, “Our association with Tamil Nadu, has always been a cherished one. The state is home to one of our oldest factories and over the years, we have taken pride in contributing to its growth. Now, we are elated to play a role in upskilling its vibrant youth.”