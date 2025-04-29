Coca-Cola reports better-than-expected quarterly profit, says it can manage through tariffs

Begin typing your search...

    Coca-Cola (AP)

    WASHINGTON: Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter and said the impact of tariffs on its business are likely to be “manageable”.

    Revenue fell 2 per cent to USD 11.1 billion in the January-March period, the company said on Tuesday. That was in line with Wall Street's expectations, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

    Net income rose 5 per cent to USD 3.3 billion for the quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 73 cents per share. That beat expectations of 72 cents.

    Shares rose 1.5 peer cent before the opening bell Tuesday.

