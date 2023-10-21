Coal PSU NLC targetting 17 GW capacity by 2030, to invest Rs 82,700 cr: CMD

NEW DELHI: NLC India plans to invest Rs 82,700 crore by 2030 to scale up its power generation capacity to 17 GW, the company's CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said.

Out of the 17 GW, 6 GW will be renewable-based capacity and the balance 11 GW from conventional sources, he told PTI in an interaction.

"NLC is having a target of 17 GW by 2030. Based on that we have envisaged a capex of Rs 82,700 crore," Motupalli said in reply to a question on the ongoing and future investment plans of the company.

At present, NLC has an installed power generation capacity of 6 GW which comprises 1.4 GW from green sources, the CMD said.

The company has set a capex target of Rs 2,480 crore for the ongoing 2023-24 fiscal, he said adding NLC will achieve 80 per cent capex utilisation by December as the target set by the Ministry of Coal.

Sharing the details of the ongoing projects he said a 3x660 MW thermal power plant is being set up at Ghatampur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Rs 19,406 crore project is being set up as a joint venture between NLC and the Uttar Pradesh government.

At Talabira in Odisha, NLC is setting up a 3 x 800 MW pithead thermal power plant at a cost of Rs 19,422 crore.

The project is set to kick off by the end of this year as tendering for the project is at the final stage.

"We are also envisaging 2x660 MW or 1320 MW plant in Neyveli area (Tamil Nadu) with a capex of around Rs 12,500 crore that will be a supercritical boiler in lignite in the country. For that also we target to award the contracts by December," he said.

"In addition to whatever activities are going on, we are diversifying our activities. We are going ahead with lignite-methanol project which is the first gasification project of its kind with a capex of Rs 4500 crore. We are also converting the over burden into m-sand so that the construction industry gets construction sand.. NLC also formed two subsidiaries companies.

The CMD said NLC India Renewable Energy Ltd will undertake the asset monetization programmes under which old assets will be transferred to this company which will be sold out.

Another is NLC India Green Energy Ltd which will implement all the renewable projects.