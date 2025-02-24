Begin typing your search...

    Coal India forms joint venture with French subsidiary company for renewable energy projects

    EDF India Private Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Electricite de France SA (EDF). Electricite de France SA is an energy solutions providing company.

    AuthorANIANI|24 Feb 2025 9:10 AM IST
    Coal India forms joint venture with French subsidiary company for renewable energy projects
    X

    Representative Image (IANS)

    NEW DELHI: Coal India Limited signed an agreement with EDF India Private Limited to form a joint venture.

    The joint venture will undertake PSP projects along with other renewable energy projects in India and neighbouring countries, Coal India said in a stock exchange filing.

    EDF India Private Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Electricite de France SA (EDF). Electricite de France SA is an energy solutions providing company.

    The two firms - Coal India and EDF India -- have executed the Non-Binding Shareholders Agreement (SHA) term sheet on Sunday, the Indian PSU company informed stock exchanges in the filing.

    Coal India LimitedCoal mine
    ANI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X