Co-founder SD Shibulal's Family Sell Shares of Infosys Limited

BENGALURU: SD Shibulal (Co-founder and former CEO, Infosys Limited) has announced that his family members have sold a portion of their holding in Infosys Limited on the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

The sale was executed by Cholamandalam Securities Limited as the Sole Broker.

The co-founders have nurtured the company for over three decades, transforming it into one of the most professionally-run companies in India with a global presence.

Proceeds from the partial stake monetisation will be used for a combination of personal and philanthropic activities.

