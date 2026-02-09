CM Stalin to inaugurate Rs 9,000-crore Tata Motors car plant today; 5,000 jobs expected

With preliminary works now completed, the plant is ready for operations. CM Stalin will formally open the factory and flag off the production of the first vehicle from the assembly line. The event is being seen as a significant boost to Tamil Nadu’s automobile manufacturing sector, reinforcing the state’s position as one of India’s leading automotive hubs.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi, Industries Minister Dr T.R.B. Rajaa, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and senior officials are expected to attend the function. The ministers have been closely monitoring the arrangements ahead of the launch. Extensive security measures have been put in place for the Chief Minister’s visit.