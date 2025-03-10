CM Stalin inaugurates Godrej's integrated manufacturing facility in Chengalpattu 

CHENNAI: FMCG giant Godrej’s integrated manufacturing facility spread over 27 acres in Chengalpattu district was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday.

Entailing an investment of Rs 515 crore, the facility is expected to generate 1,000 jobs.

The unit will be its first multi-product facility, where the company will manufacture all its product categories.

The facility will make Godrej’s top products including Cinthol, Aer, and Good Knight among others, for domestic consumption and exports, reports added.

Godrej Consumer Products signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government in August 2023 to set up a new manufacturing facility in Thiruporur Taluk, Chengalpattu district.