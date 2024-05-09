Clove Dental opens 12 new clinics

CHENNAI: Clove Dental marked its 13th anniversary by opening 12 new clinics in a single day and expanding its network to over 500 clinics.

Having revolutionised the landscape of dentistry not only in India but also in Asia, Clove Dental has been at the pinnacle of delivering unparalleled dental care, setting new benchmarks for quality and accessibility.

Amarinder Singh, founder-CEO, Clove Dental, stated, “Over the past 13 years, we have taken dental care to newer heights by opening clinics in almost 26 cities across the country.”

Louis Shakinovsky, group chairman, Global Dental Services, said “Clove Dental has been the North star of setting benchmarks in dentistry.”