Citroen India's first MNC car maker to export 'Made-In-India' EVs; begins with Ë-C3 shipment to Indonesia

CHENNAI: In a historic move aligning with India's vision of producing sustainable electric vehicles (EVs) locally, for the world, French carmaker Citroën has announced the commencement of exports of locally manufactured Ë-C3 to international markets.

This milestone marks Citroën as the first multinational car manufacturer in India to achieve this remarkable feat, underscoring its dedication to the "Make in India" initiative for electric mobility.

The move is aligned with Citroën’s global ambitions of democratising electric mobility to increase the adoption of sustainable and clean modes of transportation.

Aditya Jairaj, CEO-MD, Stellantis India, said, "India is not only a strategic market but also a major sourcing hub for vehicles, components, and mobility technologies within the Stellantis group.

Commencing the export of the versatile 'Made-In-India Citroën ë-C3' electric vehicle to international customers is a validation of our engineering and development capabilities.

We remain committed to growing in India and promoting sustainable mobility while showcasing India's manufacturing prowess on a global stage."

Flagging off the first 500 units of Citroën ë-C3 to Indonesia, Lise Talbot Barré, consul general of France in Pondicherry and Chennai said, “This e-C3 symbolises the strength of the Indian-French industrial cooperation and our mutual commitment towards achieving cleaner mobility at the global scale. Indeed, the e-C3’s journey materialises the core ambition of the strategic partnership between our two countries, as it was already highlighted in July by the French Minister for Ecological Transition, when he came to Chennai for the G20. and I am glad to observe that this car seems to be a success on the Indian market, with already a few thousands of it sold in the last year. As we are celebrating a first shipment towards Indonesia, I am pleased to see Stellantis primarily targets ASEAN countries for exporting its 'Make in India' EVs.”