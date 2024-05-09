Begin typing your search...

Citigroup sells shares of Vodafone Idea for over Rs 233 cr via open market

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd disposed of 19,04,25,000 shares of Vodafone Idea, as per the data on the BSE.

ByPTIPTI|9 May 2024 12:54 AM GMT
Citigroup sells shares of Vodafone Idea for over Rs 233 cr via open market
X

A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea (Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Financial services company Citigroup on Wednesday sold shares of telecom company Vodafone Idea for over Rs 233 crore through an open market transaction. US-based Citigroup through its affiliate, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, offloaded shares of Vodafone Idea through a block deal on the BSE.

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd disposed of 19,04,25,000 shares of Vodafone Idea, as per the data on the BSE. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 12.27 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 233.65 crore. Meanwhile, Ghisallo Master Fund LP acquired the shares of Vodafone Idea at the same price.

On Wednesday, shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 2.67 per cent to close at Rs 12.71 per piece on the BSE.

BusinessVodafone Ideatelecom company Vodafone IdeaGhisallo Master Fund LP
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X