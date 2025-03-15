CII TN elects AR Unnikrishnan chairman, V Devarajan VC

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Indian Industry on Friday announced AR Unnikrishnan, managing director–Glass, Glass Solutions, and Hospitality Business at Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd, has been elected as the chairman of its Tamil Nadu State Council for the financial year 2025-26.

With over 32 years of industry experience, Unnikrishnan is a veteran who has held various roles within CII, including chairman of the CII TN CEO forum and chairman of the CII Green Product Council. He also served as the vice chairman of the CII Tamil Nadu state council in 2023-24, the industry body said in a release.

Additionally, Unnikrishnan serves as the vice president of the Madras Management Association.

Meanwhile, C Devarajan, managing director of URC Constructions Pvt Ltd, has been elected as the vice chairman of the CII Tamil Nadu state council for 2025-26.

Devarajan, who previously served as the chairman of CII Erode, brings over 37 years of experience in the construction and infrastructure development sector, the release added.