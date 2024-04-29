Chingari marks its entry into web3 gaming space with its Game Zone

NEW DELHI: Leading web3 live-streaming app Chingari on Monday announced its entry into the web3 gaming space with the launch of ‘Chingari Game Zone’.

Built on the Aptos blockchain, Chingari Game Zone will leverage its expertise in social media, entertainment and blockchain tech to create engaging and interactive gaming experiences for users, the company said.

“We believe that Web3 has the potential to revolutionise the gaming industry and provide a new level of excitement and competition for gamers worldwide,” Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari, said in a statement.

“Moreover, our expertise in social media and entertainment and experience in blockchain technology positions us well to make a significant impact in the gaming industry through Chingari Game Zone,” he added.

The initial launch of Chingari Game Zone will include a curated selection of popular and engaging mobile games, such as Ludo, a voice communication-based web3 game.

Ludo on Chingari Game Zone offers a unique experience to its users who can converse through voice communication with their competitors while playing the game, according to the company.

In addition, the company said that it plans to launch more games by the next quarter, expanding its web3 gaming portfolio to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.