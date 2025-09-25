Chennai’s woodfired pizza brand, The Fat Boy, grows orders nearly 25x

CHENNAI: The Fat Boy, a homegrown Chennai brand and one of the first to bring authentic woodfired pizzas to the city, is set to expand with two new outlets in OMR and Porur over the next six months.

Since onboarding on Zomato, the brand has grown 24.7× in yearly order volumes, rising from over 1,400 in 2019 to around 35,700 in 2024. It has emerged as one of the city’s most loved pizza destinations, combining steady offline growth with strong online demand.

Raman Singh, Founder, The Fat Boy, said, “Passion, a love for good food, and the joy of serving it - that’s where it all began. With Zomato’s support, we’ve gone from being a hidden gem to becoming Chennai’s favourite pizza.”

Aditya Mangla, CEO, Food delivery business, Eternal, said, “It’s inspiring to see brands like The Fat Boy grow rapidly while also staying true to cultural roots. We feel privileged to be able to support their journey by offering the tools, aggregated insights, and visibility they need to serve their customers better.”

The Fat Boy’s journey began with Raman Singh and Randeep Kaur, who shared a dream of

serving food that brings joy with every bite. While travelling across India, they noticed the growing popularity of authentic woodfired pizzas in Bangalore, a concept that was still rare in Chennai. Seizing the opportunity, they set out to bring this experience to their city, crafting pizzas that are fresh, crisp and full of flavour.

Today, The Fat Boy runs three outlets in Chennai and is preparing to expand with two more new locations in OMR and Porur over the next six months.