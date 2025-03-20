Chennai's Hatsun Agro expands retail footprint

CHENNAI: Hatsun Agro Product Limited, a private sector dairy company, on Wednesday inaugurated its 4000th HAP daily Outlet in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

HAP daily exclusive stores is part of the company’s retail expansion strategy, offering a range of brands including Arun Icecreams, Arokya, Hatsun, and Hanobar. These stores will retail ice creams, fresh milk, curd and more.

RG Chandramogan, chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., said, "we aim to continue expanding our footprint, strengthening our distribution network, and enhancing customer experience through such modern retail formats.”

Hatsun Agro has also recently made strategic acquisitions to expand processing capacities to meet the growing demand for dairy and ice cream products, strengthen distribution networks in key markets, and increase its product portfolio with novel value-added dairy offerings.

Arun Icecreams, a leading flagship brand under Hatsun Agro, is distributed from HAP daily across India and exported to six countries (Singapore, Seychelles, Maldives, Brunei, UAE Ajman, & Mauritius) further strengthening its global footprint.

Hatsun Agro's upcoming outlets planned include Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Andaman Nicobar Island.