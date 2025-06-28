Chennai’s E Daddy launches EV fix for fuel-run autos

CHENNAI: A new electric retrofit kit that can convert 17 types of existing petrol and diesel auto rickshaws into electric vehicles was launched in Chennai on Friday, aiming to offer a cost-effective alternative shift to EVs without replacing vehicles.

The kit, developed by Chennai-based firm E Daddy, is priced at Rs 80,000 without battery and Rs 1.5 lakh with battery, and comes with a 5-year warranty.

The company’s retrofit system, certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) was unveiled at the EV India Expo 2025 at the Chennai Trade Centre.

Alongside the launch, E Daddy announced its ‘Electrifying Tamil Nadu’ campaign, which aims to convert 4,000 autos across the state by 2026.

Speaking at the event, StartupTN CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan said the initiative aligns with the state’s push to make EV access more inclusive and decentralised.

“We’re enabling every district to take part in India’s electric future,” he said.

The campaign will operate through a network of local garages, mechanics, and small fleet operators, who will be trained and certified to install the kits. Running costs are estimated at Rs 1 per kilometre, which they claim to be nearly 75 per cent lower than fuel-powered autos.

E Daddy co-founder Yasmeen Jawahar Ali added that the company is in discussions with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to roll out these e-autos for last-mile connectivity, with priority given to women drivers.

Districts including Madurai, Tiruchy, Vellore, Salem, Coimbatore, and Erode are expected to be part of the initial rollout.