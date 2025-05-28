Chennai's CIEL HR nets Rs 14.67 cr profit in FY25

CHENNAI: CIEL HR Services reported a profit after tax stood of Rs 14.67 crore for FY25, showcasing an impressive growth of over 35 per cent YoY vis-a-vis Rs. 10.85 crore in the previous financial year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 1504.5 crore for FY25, as against Rs 1085.7 crore in FY24. The growth in revenue from the HR services business segment increased by 37.71per cent YoY, while revenue from HR platforms also increased by 61.69 per cent YoY.

The company has continued its inorganic growth through the financial year 2024-25. In line with its track record of successful integrations, the company acquired two businesses in FY25 to strengthen its HR-tech platform capabilities as well as to expand its portfolio of solutions. The Group has integrated these entities with the overall organisation and is actively working to leverage its inherent synergies to foster growth across individual business units.

The company continues to run its asset-light business model and has expanded its operations along the length and breadth of the country, taking its geographical presence to 85 offices across 38 locations.

K Pandiarajan, chairperson and executive director, CIEL HR Group, said, “CIEL’s results represent the strength of our collective spirit.”

Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD-CEO of CIEL HR, said, “At CIEL, we thrive at the intersection of transformation of businesses, talent, and technology.”