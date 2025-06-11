Chennai: KICL launches slew of agro products

CHENNAI: Kothari Industrial Corporation Limited (KICL), on Tuesday officially launched a new and expanded line of agricultural products, aiming to support modern farming needs and empower the farming community.

Designed to enhance productivity, sustainability, and meet the evolving requirements of Indian agriculture, these new products offer a comprehensive solution for crop protection and soil nourishment.

Key products introduced include: 30 high-performance pesticides, categorised into insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides to target a wide range of agricultural challenges.

Two types of neem-based and bio-fertilizers that promote natural farming, enhance soil nutrients, and protect crops without harming the environment. Two types of liquid foliar fertilizers formulated to encourage early-stage plant growth and boost flower and fruit development across all crop types.

These products are specially designed for application through drones, power sprayers, and knapsack sprayers, and can be safely mixed with other compatible crop protection solutions.

J Rafiq Ahmed, chairman of KICL, said the company continues to focus on innovation in agriculture, environmental responsibility, and farmer welfare. This product launch represents a significant step forward in advancing the capabilities of Indian agriculture , reaffirming its commitment.