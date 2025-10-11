Chennai gold price hits record Rs 92,000 per sovereign; silver rises to Rs 190 per gram

CHENNAI: Continuing its breakneck climb, the price of 22-carat gold in Chennai rose by Rs 600 per sovereign in the evening trade on Tuesday (October 11), touching a record Rs 92,000. The per-gram rate also increased by Rs 75 to Rs 11,500.

Earlier in the day, a sovereign (1 sovereign = 8 grams) was priced at Rs 91,400, marking an increase of Rs 680, while a gram had cost Rs 11,425. With the combined morning and evening trades, gold saw a total single-day rise of Rs 1,280 per sovereign.

On the other hand, silver prices, which have also been on a steady rise, increased by Rs 3 to trade at Rs 190 per gram in the evening session.

Gold has seen a record rally this year as traders turned to the safe-haven asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, driven by the ongoing US shutdown and the global trade war President Donald Trump unleashed, including on India. Bullion is on track for its best year since 1979, when the Tehran revolution impacted global markets. Silver has also climbed to all-time highs, boosted by a weak dollar and strong central bank and investment buying.

Gold prices have surged from Rs 57,200 per sovereign (Rs 7,150 per gram) at the start of the year to Rs 92,000 today (October 11), a massive surge of Rs 34,800, or roughly 61%. To put this in perspective, gold began 2024 at Rs 47,280 per sovereign (Rs 5,910 per gram), and had climbed to Rs 56,760 (Rs 7,095 per gram) by October 11 last year.

A gram of silver was priced at Rs 98 on January 1, and today it trades at Rs 190, marking a rise of Rs 92, or nearly 94%. This means a kilogram of silver has increased from Rs 98,000 to Rs 1,90,000.

Gold hits all-time highs

From Rs 57,200 per sovereign on January 1, gold touched Rs 63,240 by February 5, and Rs 66,400 by March 14 after a single-day gain of Rs 1,440. On April 22, it jumped Rs 2,200 to Rs 74,320. The Rs 75,000 mark was crossed twice — on July 23 and August 6, at Rs 75,040.

In September alone, gold prices surged by over Rs 9,000. From Rs 77,640 per sovereign (Rs 9,705 per gram) on September 1, it soared to Rs 86,880 per sovereign (Rs 10,860 per gram) on September 30, marking a rise of Rs 9,240 per sovereign and Rs 1,155 per gram.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

October 10, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 90,720, 1 gram: Rs 11,340

October 9, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 91,400, 1 gram: Rs 11,425

October 8, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 91,080, 1 gram: Rs 11,385

October 7, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 89,600, 1 gram: Rs 11,200

October 6, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 89,000, 1 gram: Rs 11,125

Silver price over the last five days:

October 10, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 187

October 9, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 184

October 8, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 170

October 7, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 167

October 6, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 167