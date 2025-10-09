Chennai: Gold price rises again in afternoon, hits record Rs 91,400 per sovereign on Oct 9

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Oct 2025 4:25 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-10-09 11:13:33  )
    Representative Image (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold in Chennai rose once again by Rs 200 on Thursday afternoon (Oct 9), reaching a new all-time high of Rs 91,400 per sovereign (1 sovereign = 8 gram). Accordingly, the per-gram rate rose by Rs 25 to Rs 11,425.

    This morning, gold surged by Rs 120 per sovereign, reaching a record Rs 91,200, while the gram rate rose by Rs 15 to Rs 11,400.

    While the gold price has been inching forward for most of the year, what triggered the recent rally is the trade war that US President Donald Trump unleashed on the world, including India.

    From Rs 57,200 per sovereign on January 1, it touched Rs 63,240 by February 5, and Rs 66,400 by March 14 after a single-day gain of Rs 1,440. On April 22, it jumped Rs 2,200 to Rs 74,320. The Rs 75,000 mark was crossed twice — on July 23 and August 6, at Rs 75,040.

    In September alone, gold prices surged by over Rs 9,000. From Rs 77,640 per sovereign (Rs 9,705 per gram) on September 1, it soared to Rs 86,880 per sovereign (Rs 10,860 per gram) on September 30, marking a rise of Rs 9,240 per sovereign and Rs 1,155 per gram.

    On the other hand, the price of silver has also increased by Rs 6, and now costs Rs 177/gram.

    Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

    October 8, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 91,080, 1 gram: Rs 11,385

    October 7, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 89,600, 1 gram: Rs 11,200

    October 6, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 89,000, 1 gram: Rs 11,125

    October 4, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 87,600, 1 gram: Rs 10,950

    October 3, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 87,200, 1 gram: Rs 10,900

    Silver price over the last five days:

    October 8, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 170

    October 7, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 170

    October 6, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 167

    October 4, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 165

    October 3, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 162

