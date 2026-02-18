Business

Chennai: Gold and silver get cheaper on February 18, 2026; Check how much they cost

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
CHENNAI: Gold prices continued their downward slide for a third day in a row, dropping by Rs 720 on Wednesday (February 18).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,13,840 per sovereign (8 grams), and Rs 14,230 per gram, a fall of Rs 90.

The shiny metal was priced at Rs 1,14,560 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 14,320 per gram on February 17.

The price drop comes as the US dollar strengthened following stronger-than-expected January jobs data, which reduced expectations of early interest rate cuts.

Silver prices fall

Silver also witnessed a fall by Rs 5 to Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on February 18.

Why did gold prices fall today?

Gold prices fell because strong US jobs data for January 2026, which were released last week, reduced expectations of interest rate cuts, meaning rates may stay higher for longer, which strengthens the dollar, and in turn, makes gold slightly less attractive to investors, since it does not earn interest.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,760 per sovereign (Rs 7,970 per gram) on February 18, 2025, to Rs 1,13,840 per sovereign (Rs 14,230 per gram) on February 18, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 50,080, or about 78.5%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

February 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,560| 1 gram- Rs 14,320

February 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,520| 1 gram- Rs 14,440

February 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,480| 1 gram- Rs 14,560

February 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,200| 1 gram- Rs 14,400

February 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,800 | 1 gram- Rs 14,600

Silver price over the last five days:

February 17, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 265

February 16, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 265

February 14, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 280

February 13, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 280

February 12, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

