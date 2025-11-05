Chennai gets new Apollo AyurVAID 35-bed hospital

CHENNAI: Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals, has announced the opening of its flagship 35-bed hospital in Chennai.

The Apollo Hospitals Group’s chain of precision Ayurveda hospitals facility was inaugurated by Dr Prathap C Reddy, founder-chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, in the presence of Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, and Rajiv Vasudevan, founder and MD, Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals.

This opening marks more than an expansion of Chennai’s healthcare landscape. It signifies a new chapter in India’s approach to holistic health.

The new facility is designed to deliver evidence-based Ayurveda care across a broad spectrum of specialties including orthopaedics, neuro and neurodegenerative disorders.

Dr Prathap C Reddy said, “Ayurveda is one of India’s

greatest gifts to humanity. At Apollo, we believe Ayurveda, when practiced with precision, evidence, and patient safety, complements modern medicine by addressing the root causes of disease and enhancing wellbeing. Through Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals, we are reinforcing India’s leadership in holistic, patient-centred healthcare that combines the best of both worlds. ”

Preetha Reddy said “Through Apollo AyurVAID, we are complementing modern medical care with clinically governed, evidence-based Ayurveda that enhances recovery, restores body–mind balance, and promotes lifelong wellbeing.”