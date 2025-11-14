Chemplast Sanmar's loss widens in Q2 to Rs 51 crore

CHENNAI: Hit by low-priced imports, Chemplast Sanmar's loss widened to Rs 51 crore in the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 31 crore in the same period of FY25.

Ramkumar Shankar, managing director, said, “Our performance during the quarter showed a marked improvement, both on Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y basis, largely thanks to better margins in the suspension PVC business.

During the current quarter, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 1,033 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 43 crore. We continue to make further headway into new product leads and customer engagements. Currently, we have commercialised 17 products, and the product pipeline remains healthy."

The speciality chemicals company said its domestic demand environment for paste PVC showed signs of recovery in Q2 FY'26, primarily led by the strong demand from automotive and footwear segments.

However, the paste PVC margins were impacted due to low-priced imports, especially from EU-based suppliers, the company said in a release.

Suspension PVC sales volumes for the quarter saw an increase of 11 per cent on a YoY basis, despite softer demand due to the traditionally weaker monsoon season.

The company's custom manufactured chemicals division saw its "business performance remain on track as planned, with dispatches progressing as scheduled."

Dwelling on the challenging business conditions, Shankar said "we believe the new capacities that have been commissioned in paste PVC and are being built in CMCD and refrigerant gas, as also our ongoing initiatives on green power, will help improve performance.”