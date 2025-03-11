Check out petrol, diesel prices in Chennai on March 11

Begin typing your search...

    One litre of petrol costs Rs 100.90 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.39 in the city on Tuesday.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 March 2025 8:18 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-11 06:29:51  )
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel remains largely unchanged.

    Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 100.90 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.39 in the city on Tuesday.

    Oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar as primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on a day to day basis.

    Online Desk

