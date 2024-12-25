Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Dec 2024 7:34 AM IST
    Check out petrol, diesel prices in Chennai on December 25
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel remains largely unchanged.

    Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 101.23 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.81 in the city on Wednesday.

    Oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar as primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on a day to day basis.

    Online Desk

