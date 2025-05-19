Check out Chennai's gold rates on May 19, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 280 per sovereign on Monday (May 19, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 8,755. A sovereign now costs Rs 70,040.

On Saturday (May 17), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 69,760.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, May 19, the rate stands at Rs 70,040 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 and is now being sold at Rs 109/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

17.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,760

16.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,760

15.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,880

14.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,440

13.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,840

Silver price over the last five days:

17.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

16.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

15.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

14.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

13.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109