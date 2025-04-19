Check out Chennai's gold rates on April 19, 2025

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 April 2025 9:58 AM IST
    Check out Chennais gold rates on April 19, 2025
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has remained stable with a gram costing Rs 8,945 on Saturday (Rs 71,560/sovereign).

    On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    After a continuous rise over the past few days, the price has now remained constant and is being sold at Rs 71,560 per sovereign on April 19 (Today).

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 110/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    18.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

    17.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,360

    16.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,520

    15.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,760

    14.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040

    Silver price over the last five days:

    18.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    17.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    16.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    15.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    14.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

