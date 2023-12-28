CESC board clears plan to raise Rs 300 cr via NCDs

NEW DELHI: Power utility firm CESC Ltd board has approved the issuance of 30,000 non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis to raise Rs 300 crore. Under the first issuance, 20,000 NCDs having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, for cash, at par aggregating to Rs 200 crore, will be issued on a private placement basis.

In the second tranche, 10,000 NCDs having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, for cash, at part aggregating to Rs 100 crore, will be issued on a private placement basis.

The committee of the board, at its meeting held on Wednesday, has approved the issue of the following secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, a BSE filing said.