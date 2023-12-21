Centre to move SC again to get funds from Sahara

NEW DELHI: The government will approach the Supreme Court again to get more funds from the Sahara Group, as three crore investors have sought a refund of Rs 80,000 crore stuck with the company’s cooperative societies.

The cooperation ministry has launched a portal for investors where they can make an application to get their money stuck with societies, Minister of State for Cooperation in Rajya Sabha B L Verma said while replying to a supplementary question.

Verma said three crore investors have registered on the portal seeking their money to the tune of Rs 80,000 crore back.

“We have started the process to refund money back to investors in 45 days. We have got Rs 5,000 crore...we will go to the apex court again to get more funds (from Sahara Group) to pay back all investors. Every paisa of investors of Sahara Group will be paid back,” said BL Verma, minister of state for cooperation.