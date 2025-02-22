Centre doubles down on modernising National Statistical System, boosting data accessibility

NEW DELHI: As part of the ongoing modernisation of the National Statistical System, the government on Saturday said it has published the latest edition of the Compendium of Datasets and Registries in India, 2024 -- a key initiative aimed at strengthening data accessibility and informed decision-making.

The compendium ensures that government data is easily accessible for policymakers, researchers, academicians, students, analysts, businesses, and the general public.

This comprehensive resource consolidates metadata for approximately 270 datasets and registries sourced from 40 ministries and departments of the government of India, covering sectors such as agriculture, health, education, labour, rural development, tourism, social justice, banking, and more, said Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

By serving as a one-stop reference, the compendium enables users to explore the availability, scope, and accessibility of government datasets effortlessly.

It features standardised metadata, detailing data collection methodologies, periodicity of updates, and data-sharing policies across ministries.

Additionally, it outlines the legal and regulatory framework governing the collection and dissemination of each dataset while offering insights into the level of disaggregation to support deeper analysis and evidence-based policymaking.

Users can also benefit from direct access to data sources through links to the respective ministry/department portals, ensuring seamless accessibility.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts of the ministry to modernise and streamline the National Statistical System.

By consolidating crucial information in one place, the compendium plays a vital role in advancing data-driven governance, fostering research, and promoting evidence-based policymaking, it added.

Designed as a dynamic document, the Compendium of Datasets and Registries in India is periodically updated to incorporate new datasets, evolving methodologies, and revised policies, ensuring stakeholders always have access to the most current and relevant information.

All stakeholders, including policymakers, researchers, businesses, and civil society organizations, can leverage this compendium to gain valuable insights and contribute to the effective utilisation of government data for national development.