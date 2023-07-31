CEAT plans capex of Rs 750 crore for FY24

NEW DELHI: Tyre maker CEAT has lined up a capex of around Rs 750 crore for the ongoing fiscal, mostly to be deployed in increasing production capacity of agri-radial tyres at its Ambernath plant in Maharashtra, according to the company MD-CEO Arnab Banerjee.

The company expects volume of its supplies to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to pick up in the third and fourth quarter of this fiscal, as it completes transition from smaller rim size to bigger sizes, with approvals from automobile manufacturers expected soon.

In the replacement market, where CEAT has seen good growth in the first quarter especially in motorcycle tyres, the company expects the momentum to continue although in the rural market which has been dormant for sometime it may take another two more quarters for growth visibility to come.