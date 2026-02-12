CCI slaps Rs 27.38 crore fine on Intel over its India specific warranty policy for boxed microprocessors

The Commission has also directed Intel to widely publicise the withdrawal of the impugned India Specific Warranty Policy, and submit a compliance report. The watchdog passed an order under the provisions of Section 27 of the Competition Act, 2002 (Act) for contravention of provisions of Section 4 of the Act.

CCI said in a statement that the case originated from the information filed by Matrix Info Systems Private Limited under Section 19 (1)(a) of the Act.

“The Informant alleged that Intel amended its warranty policy for India with effect from April 25, 2024. As per this new policy, Intel would entertain warranty requests for Intel Boxed Microprocessors in India only when the same are purchased from an authorised Indian distributor of Intel (‘India Specific Warranty Policy’),” the statement added.