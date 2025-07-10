CAMSPay’s new payment gateway launched

CHENNAI: CAMSPay has introduced The CAMSPay’s New Payment Gateway, to tackle the real challenges faced by businesses navigating India's rapidly evolving payment landscape.

The launch comes amid significant shifts in the payments industry – from RBI’s tokenization and data localisation mandates to rising expectations around transaction reliability and real-time visibility. Many businesses still rely on legacy systems unable to handle high-volume transactions, prevent fraud effectively, or adapt quickly to new compliance requirements.

India’s digital payments ecosystem has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade, with payment gateways playing a critical role in facilitating smooth, secure online transactions.

As per industry reports, the Indian digital payments market is projected to reach $10 trillion by 2030, growing at over 20 per cent CAGR, driven by e-commerce, fintech, and financial services sectors. Over 5 billion digital transactions are processed monthly, with peak transaction volumes surging by 30 per cent or more.

Rising cybersecurity concerns mandate robust fraud prevention and multi-layer security in payment gateways.

Businesses require low-latency, high-availability platforms that deliver frictionless checkout experiences to reduce cart abandonment and enhance customer satisfaction.

The CAMSPay’s new payment gateway promises to meet these challenges head-on by delivering a secure, scalable, and regulation-ready platform tailored for e-commerce, financial services, retail, and beyond.

"Our goal is to empower businesses to overcome everyday payment frustrations by providing a stable, secure, and flexible platform," said Vasanth Jeyapaul, CEO, CAMSPay. "This is not just another gateway – it is a strategic platform built to meet regulatory requirements while delivering real-time capabilities," he added.