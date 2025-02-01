Begin typing your search...

    Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth record Budget in the Lok Sabha that comes in the backdrop of growth slowing down to four-year-low of 6.4 per cent and clamour for tax relief amid moderation in consumption.

    AuthorPTIPTI|1 Feb 2025 11:03 AM IST
    Cabinet clears Union Budget 2025-26
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman(PTI) 

    NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved the Union Budget 2025-26.

    This is the second Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.

    Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase -- which was in use for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth. Like in the past three years, this year's Budget would also be in paperless form.

