Budget: Centre earmarks Rs 44.32 cr for Lokpal; Rs 52.07 cr for CVC

NEW DELHI: Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has been allocated Rs 44.32 crore for the next fiscal to meet its establishment and construction-related expenditures, according to the Union Budget 2025-26 presented on Saturday.

The Lokpal’s budgetary outlay for 2025-26 is around 34 per cent less from Rs 67.65 crore given to it for the ongoing financial year.

The Lokpal is the apex body to inquire and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries, including the prime minister.

Probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been allocated Rs 52.07 crore for 2025-26. It has got Rs 51.31 crore for the current fiscal.