Begin typing your search...

    BSNL launches festival spl Re 1 prepaid plan

    Customers porting into BSNL through mobile number portability can also avail this offer, said a communique issued by BSNL.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Oct 2025 8:33 AM IST
    BSNL launches festival spl Re 1 prepaid plan
    X

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) 

    CHENNAI: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced a special "Diwali Bonanza" mobile prepaid promotional plan at just Re 1.

    During this festive season, at the cost of just Re 1, new customers can avail a prepaid mobile connection with unlimited voice calls, 2 GB data per day and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 30 days.

    This festive offer is for a limited period from October 15 to November 15. Customers porting into BSNL through mobile number portability can also avail this offer, said a communique issued by BSNL.

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam LimitedDiwali bonanzaPrepaid offerings
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X