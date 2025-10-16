BSNL launches festival spl Re 1 prepaid plan

CHENNAI: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced a special "Diwali Bonanza" mobile prepaid promotional plan at just Re 1.

During this festive season, at the cost of just Re 1, new customers can avail a prepaid mobile connection with unlimited voice calls, 2 GB data per day and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 30 days.

This festive offer is for a limited period from October 15 to November 15. Customers porting into BSNL through mobile number portability can also avail this offer, said a communique issued by BSNL.