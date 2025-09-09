BSNL extends freedom plan of Rs 1 till September 15

CHENNAI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the Freedom plan, a limited period Rs 1 offer that gives users to test BSNL’s 4G mobile services, till September 15.

The plan was launched on August 1 as part of BSNL’s Independence day celebrations and was initially planned till the end of August.

Now, it has announced the extension of the plan, which also includes unlimited voice calls (Local/STD), 2 GB high-speed data per day, 100 SMS/day and a free BSNL SIM.

The plan’s 4G is designed, developed, and deployed under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission. BSNL is rolling out 1 lakh 4G sites across the country using make-in-India technology.

Customers can avail the plan by visiting the nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre or Mela locations, added the release.