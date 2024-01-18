Brigade Plus streamlines sales ops via Zoho CRM

CHENNAI: Brigade Plus, a subsidiary of property developer Brigade Group that is engaged in home interiors, has adopted ﻿Zoho﻿ CRM for its sales processes to improve its customer service.

“Zoho CRM (customer relationship management) has helped us achieve 4x ROI (return on investment) in just two years, allowing us to excel as one of the largest full-service stores for interiors in the real estate industry,” said Brigade Plus head Ponappa PM, in a statement. Within six months, Brigade Plus has successfully streamlined its sales operations by using Zoho CRM software.

“This collaboration sets a new standard, reaffirming our dedication to user-friendly solutions that power impactful business outcomes leveraging Zoho CRM,” said Zoho Corp COO, Mani Vembu, in the statement.