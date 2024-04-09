Brand Butterfly beefs up leadership team

CHENNAI: Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., South-India’s leading kitchen and small domestic appliances player has announced the appointment of KE Ranganathan as an additional director (non-executive, Independent) and Swetha Sagar G as the product line head – kitchen appliances.



Ranganathan’s term, effective April 4, 2024, would be for a five-year term. Sagar’s appointment as senior managerial personnel (SMP) for Butterfly comes as secondment from the holding company, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.

Both the appointments are subject to approvals.

Ranganathan brings a wealth of experience to Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances. A Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, and Fulbright Scholar, he possesses a deep understanding of corporate governance and the legal landscape. Over a 40-year career with leading business conglomerates like TVS and Murugappa Group, he has thrived in diverse roles. He honed his financial expertise for 15 years before transitioning to leadership positions in sales, marketing, distribution, supply chain, IT, and HR. Since 2006, he has served as MD for renowned companies, consistently achieving impressive results. Ranganathan’s international experience, working with global giants like Roca, Whirlpool, and Suzuki, further strengthens his expertise. This exposure allows him to navigate the complexities of the global market with ease.

Swetha Sagar comes with over 19 years of experience across various areas critical to success in the appliance industry, including P&L management, strategic planning, new market assessment, brand management, and channel management. Throughout her career, she has consistently delivered impressive results at leading companies like Hindustan Coca-Cola, Hutchison Essar, EID Parry, Lavazza India, and most recently, Versuni India Home Solutions Ltd (with reputed kitchen appliances brand ‘Preethi’). A graduate in electronics & communication engineering from TEC, Madras University, she is certified further with an Advanced Program for marketing professionals from IIM Calcutta

Promeet Ghosh, MD-CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (company holding 75% of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances) said, “With their combined expertise, we are confident that Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is well-positioned for continued success and exciting new chapters in the years to come.”